X-Men '97 Key Art Poster Also Offers Episode Titles, Streaming Dates

With Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 set to hit Disney+ on March 29th, the newest key art poster also offers episode titles and streaming dates.

With only two weeks to go until its two-episode premiere, Marvel Studios & Disney+ have released a new key art poster for X-Men '97 that serves two important purposes. First, it offers a rundown of the season's episode titles and when they will be streaming. But even more than that… it's just really cool to look at.

The cast for Disney+'s X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit/Remy LeBeau, Holly Chou as Jubilee/Jubilation Lee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop/Lucan Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Chris Britton as Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex.

In addition, we have JP Karliak as Morph, Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier, Gui Augustini as Sunspot/Roberto Da Costa, Gil Birmingham as Forge/Daniel Lone Eagle, and Eric Bauza voicing the Sentinels. Also, viewers can look forward to cast members from the original series taking on new roles – including Catherine Disher (Jean Grey) as Dr. Valerie Cooper, Chris Potter (Gambit) as Cable/Nathan Summers, Lawrence Bayne (Cable) as Carl Dentil/X-Cutioner, Ron Rubin (Morph) as President Robert Edward Kelly, and Alyson Court (Jubilee) as Abscissa.

X-Men '97 – Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

