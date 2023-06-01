X-Men '97: Lawrence Bayne Confirms Season 2 Casting – But Voicing Who? On X-Rated: The X-Men Animated Review Show podcast, voice actor Lawrence Bayne confirmed that he has joined the cast of X-Men '97 Season 2.

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster ride over the past few weeks when it comes to Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97. On the plus side, we got a new look at the team (Storm, Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Magneto, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Jubilee, Bishop, Morph, and newest member, Sunspot) and series writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo introduced us to artist/director Chase Conley (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Major Lazer, Axe Cop, Golan the Insatiable). On the not-so-great side, we still don't have confirmation if the series will hit screens this year or in early 2024. And then there was the matter of a voice casting controversy surrounding Roberto Da Costa, aka Sunspot – a matter that apparently got so toxic that DeMayo made the decision to leave Twitter for a while. Now, we have an update that definitely falls on the "plus side," and we have X-Rated: The X-Men Animated Review Show co-hosts Davan Skelhorn & André Myette to thank for it.

In this week's episode, Skelhorn & Myette had a chance to speak with famed voice actor Lawrence Bayne (the voice of Cable, Erik The Red & Captain America) about what it was like working on the still-hugely-popular animated series. But the conversation wasn't all about the past, with Bayne revealing right at the start of the interview (around the 1:35 mark) that he is part of the Season 2 voice cast (more on Season 2 & more below).

From there, Bayne has some fun discussing Disney's notorious NDA/no spoilers policy and how the cast is going through sensitivity training – while also giving us a sense of what it was like when Bayne and Cal Dodd (Wolverine/Logan) were in the same group. But the one thing Bayne can't discuss is who he's voicing during the second season. Cable? Erik The Red? Captain America? All three? New characters? Let the speculation begin…

Here's a look at this week's episode of X-Rated: The X-Men Animated Review Show (followed by a look back at what we know about the animated series so far) – and make sure to check out the podcast on its Facebook page:

Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding a second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.

