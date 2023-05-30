X-Men '97 EP DeMayo "Going Dark" on Twitter Over "Amount of Vitriol" X-Men '97 EP Beau DeMayo is "going dark for a bit" on Twitter over "the sheer amount of vitriol" they've been getting "in the last 24-hours."

Unfortunately, thanks to social media, things can go from pleasant & uplifting to dark & depressing in no time whatsoever. Our last few updates on Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97 focused on getting a new look at the team (Storm, Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Magneto, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Jubilee, Bishop, Morph, and newest member, Sunspot) and series writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo introducing us to artist/director Chase Conley (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Major Lazer, Axe Cop, Golan the Insatiable). Now? It looked like that might be the last we hear from DeMayo on Twitter – at least for now. In a tweet that went live earlier today, DeMayo shared that "the sheer amount of vitriol in the last 24-hours" has him "going dark for a bit… could be a week… could be a year" for the sake of his mental and physical health.

The news comes in the midst of a backlash concerning the actor reportedly set to voice Roberto Da Costa, aka Sunspot. The issue looks to be that actor Gui Agustini isn't Afro-Brazilian – but Da Costa is in the comics. When accusations of whitewashing began growing on social media, DeMayo responded in a manner that some didn't consider to be a strong enough response, while others took the conversation down some seriously toxic & hate-filled roads. Here's a look at the full text of DeMayo's tweet from earlier today (and here's a look at one of DeMayo's final tweets):

Well, guys, sad to say. This page will be going dark for a bit. Could be a week. Could be a year. I haven't slept. Advocation matters. I value fan's opinions but the sheer amount of vitriol in the last 24-hours is truly taxing, and actually risks working against what you're trying to do as it's now closed off an access point because I have to protect myself. I have said several times, those of you who have spoken respectfully, I promise. You will be heard. There were many of you who got emotional and impassioned. I did too. It's an emotional topic. I apologized. It happens. You definitely heard. But those who attacked my body, lifestyle, intelligence, or who call me a race traitor over a leak I can't really discuss at the moment. I am not the typical person you see in this position with this sort of property, and when users start trying to report me or get me fired, it's disheartening. Now, just because I'm this race or that identity doesn't mean we'll always agree. We value individualism. Part of what I champion about representation is the individual's chance to finally tell their story in their voice. So if I don't particularly like The Quiet Council, it's not a litmus test die the end of the world and attacking or mocking me about it actually functions against the core of elevating and inspiring new creators. Anyway, we can get this train back on teach but until then… Peace, X-Fans.

Well, guys, sad to say. This page will be going dark for a bit. Could be a week. Could be a year. I haven't slept. Advocation matters. I value fan's opinions but the sheer amount of vitriol in the last 24-hours is truly taxing, and actually risks working against what you're… — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) May 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding a second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!