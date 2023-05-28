X-Men '97 EP Beau DeMayo's Tweet Should Make Magneto Fans Smile X-Men '97 writer & EP Beau DeMayo sang artist/director Chase Conley's praises on Twitter - and that should make Magneto fans very happy.

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97 (possibly arriving in 2024?), we were getting a new look at the team (Storm, Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Magneto, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Jubilee, Bishop, Morph, and newest member, Sunspot) in a very unique way – but more on that in a second. For this go-around, we're checking back in with series writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo, who was kind enough to introduce fans via Twitter to an individual they will want to make sure they keep on their radars – especially if they're Magneto fans. Beginning his tweet by sharing that "our boy's too humble" to talk up his own accomplishments, DeMayo introduced us to artist/director Chase Conley (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Major Lazer, Axe Cop, Golan the Insatiable) – and why Chase is definitely someone whose work the fans will be appreciating soon enough.

"The man's an insanely talented director and is beyond committed to making — as he so often says — "legendary shit," DeMayo continued in the tweet. "He, Emi, and Jake truly keep me on my toes. I watch how they bring the scripts to life and am dumbfounded. I cannot tell you how much easier the job becomes when you're writing for artists like them. He also got me to start using "fire" in convos. Every fan should be thanking them for what they do. Just so freggin' proud of them." And for you Magneto fans out there? "Chase and I are also both Team Magneto, and the way Chase directs him is gonna be defining," DeMayo added. Here's a look at DeMayo's tweet from earlier today (and head on over here for a look at the full team on the variant cover to Marvel Comics' X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 (written by Gerry Duggan with art from a number of talented artists) from artist Dan Veesenmeyer):

Actually #xmen #marvel fans, I gotta tweet about @TheChaseConley because our boy's too humble. The man's an insanely talented director, and is beyond committed to making — as he so often says — "legendary shit." He, Emi, and Jake truly keep me on my toes. I watch how they bring… https://t.co/Z6eD88Moky — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) May 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding a second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!