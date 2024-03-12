Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney plus, Marvel Studios, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: "Speech is Silver, Silence is Golden": Beau DeMayo Account

Though deactivated earlier, Beau DeMayo's Twitter/X account posted its first message after the news hit DeMayo had been fired from X-Men '97.

Earlier today, the news broke that showrunner, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo has been fired from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97 set to hit next week. The Hollywood Reporter report comes after DeMayo finished writing the second season and was discussing plans for a third season with the show's team – all of this ahead of the show's Hollywood premiere this Wednesday. The report added that Marvel terminated DeMayo's employment early last week: "His company email was deactivated, and cast and crew were informed he was no longer on the project." No reason for the move was given – with both sides not responding to requests for comment. At the time, DeMayo's social media accounts were deactivated – until this evening, when DeMayo posted & pinned the following on Twitter/X: "Speech is silver, silence is golden." In addition, DeMayo reposted articles from earlier that covered his reported firing.

Here's a look at DeMayo's tweet/x from earlier today – not long after the news broke:

Speech is silver, silence is golden. — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97 – Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

