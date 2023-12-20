Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, disney plus, Echo, lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, skeleton crew, Tales of the Jedi, the bad batch

X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Spider-Man & More Confirmed for Disney+ 2024

From Agatha and X-Men '97 to The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, here is what's confirmed to hit Disney+ in 2024 from Marvel Studios & Lucasfilm.

Article Summary Marvel's 'X-Men '97' to soar into Disney+ alongside an animated Spider-Man in 2024.

'Echo' launches January 9 with Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, leading an impressive cast.

Lucasfilm brings 'The Acolyte' and 'Skeleton Crew' (with Jude Law) to screens next year.

'Agatha: Darkhold Diaries' targets a spooky Fall 2024 release on the platform.

With less than three weeks to go until Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Echo gets unleashed across Disney+ screens – and with 2023 coming to an end – we thought we would take a minute to give you an official update on what's coming to the streaming service in 2024 from Marvel Studios & Lucasfilm. Of course, we have the "Hawkeye" spinoff set for January 9th (recently moved up a day), and then we have the Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries checking in during Fall 2024 (with rumbling of a Halloween season debut). As for the rest of what Marvel Studios has planned, viewers can also look forward to the recently announced animated series Eyes of Wakanda, as well as the highly anticipated animated series X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year"). On the Lucasfilm side, "Star Wars" universe fans can look forward to Leslye Headland's The Acolyte and the Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew, as well as the animated series The Bad Batch Season 3 and Tales of the Jedi Season 2.

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio for the five-episode streaming series are Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind). Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released this evening, followed by a look back at the series overview and the official trailer – with Marvel Studios' Echo set to hit streaming screens on January 9th at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland – with Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin co-executive-producing.

