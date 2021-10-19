XO, Kitty: Netflix Orders To All The Boys I've Loved Before Spinoff

XO, Kitty is a Young Adult series coming from Netflix, spun off the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy of movies. Anna Cathcart will be back to play Kitty Song Covey, the ridiculously precocious kid sister of the trilogy's heroine. The half-hour young adult romantic comedy series is inspired by the film franchise and New York Times best-selling book series by author Jenny Han. Now Kitty takes center stage as a teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's her own heart on the line.

That plot sounds somewhat reminiscent of Jane Austen's Persuasion, but then Austen's novels have become the unwitting template for romantic comedies in the centuries after her time. Kitty's character was one of those insanely precocious pre-teen kids in movies and TV shows who are improbably smarter and more mature than the adults and older kids around her.

Han is credited as a creator on the series and serves as co-showrunner on XO, Kitty with Sascha Rothchild, who has worked on GLOW, The Baby-Sitters Club, and The Bold Type. Both will have executive producer credits alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. Awesomeness Studios, which produced the film trilogy for Netflix, is the studio producing the series.

The To All the Boys franchise launched in 2018 and turned its leads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo into Netflix stars. The sequels, P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and Always and Forever (2021) followed, faithfully adapting the books to play out Lara Jean Covey's (Condor) romantic journey. To All the Boys is probably the most successful YA romantic comedy franchise on Netflix, and XO, Kitty is the streamer's way of keeping it going.

Netflix has remained in business with To All the Boys stars Condor, who next stars in the scripted comedy series Boo, Bitch, and Centineo, who will play the lead in an upcoming CIA drama on the streamer. Looks like they want to stay in business with Cathcart as well.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its sequels are streaming on Netflix.