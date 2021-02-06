Y: The Last Man: Amber Tamblyn Posts From Set, Shares Cool Prod Logo

So when we checked in with writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) earlier this week, she was letting everyone know via Instagram that production was underway and humming along on FX on Hulu's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man. Now it's series star Amber Tamblyn's (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Inside Amy Schumer) turn, posting an image of her set chair adorned with her character's name (Kimberly Cunningham, the President of the United States' daughter) along with what appears to be a new logo/key art for the series (though it could be exclusive to the production) letting fans know that filming is back on. Here's a screencap of the logo:

Here's a look at Tamblyn's full post:

Meanwhile, we would be remiss if we also didn't share Clark's early peek inside the props department- another example of the behind-the-scenes looks we appreciate:

With Clark writing the first two episodes as well as executive producing and show-running, and Friedberg directing (with women directing every episode of the first season), Y: The Last Man presents a world where all of the men dead. All but one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed comic book series from Vaughan and Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but Yorick Brown (Schnetzer) and his Capuchin monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better- and here's where we learned that production on the journey was officially underway.

FX's Y stars Ben Schnetzer (Happy Town), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Olivia Thirlby (The L Word: Generation Q), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Inside Amy Schumer), and Diana Bang (The Order). Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians), Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None), and Vaughan executive produce.

Schnetzer's Yorick Brown is a young man who uses humor to deflect from his problems – and who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague. Fletcher's Sam Jordan is Brown's (Schnetzer) best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart. Thirlby's Hero Brown is a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines. Lane's Congresswoman Jennifer Brown is a first-term Junior Senator who's already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics- and is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Tamblyn's Kimberly Cunningham is the President of the United States' daughter, groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father's conservative values. Ireland's Nora Brady is the President's senior assistant and right hand – balancing family life with a job navigating the corridors of power. Romans' Agent 355 is a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism – even under the most unexpected set of circumstances. Canfield's Beth DeVille is a Brooklyn-based knife maker who grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick; and when they're together, there's the undeniable spark of two kids in love. Bang's Dr. Allison Mann is an expert geneticist searching to discover the cause of the plague and why Yorick survived.