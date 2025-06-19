Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets "Lost" Ep Was Standalone; Jason Ritter Starred: Lynskey

Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey offered additional intel on the show's "lost" episode, including that it starred her husband, Jason Ritter.

With series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets officially set to return for a fourth season, viewers can expect to see several of the popular series' questions begin to get answered. And yet, one major question still remains – not about what's going on with the series, but about the series itself. Whatever happened with that bonus episode that was supposed to air between the second and third seasons? In June 2023, Lyle announced that fans would have something to look forward to before the third season arrived: a bonus episode. "Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys, and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight," Lyle tweeted in response to a fan asking when they would be learning more about what's ahead with the series. As to when that treat would hit screens, Lyle added, "Closer to S3. I'm not being coy, there's a strike [WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes] and things are complicated!"

Now, let's flash ahead to February of this year, with Yellowjackets kicking off its third season – and no bonus episode in sight heading into it. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyle shared, "I think at this point what we can say is that we're really excited for everyone to watch season three and we're really focused on that as our main priority right now. We're hopeful that we have a lot more story to tell in a lot of different ways." That brings us to this week, with Melanie Lynskey offering additional clues to what fans might end up getting to see. Speaking with EW's The Awardist podcast, Lynskey shared that her husband, actor Jason Ritter (CBS's Matlock), had filmed an episode of the series.

"I thought it was so funny. He was in our rental house in Vancouver. We were staying there for 'Yellowjackets' — or maybe it was when he was doing his episode, and I was doing something else. His lost episode, lost to time or whatever," Lynskey revealed. Elaborating a bit further, she added, "He was in an episode of 'Yellowjackets' that didn't air… I'm definitely not allowed to say [who he played]. It was a standalone episode."

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season picked up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focused on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

