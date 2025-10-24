Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Pilot Director on "Pit Girl" Reveal, Final Season Return

Yellowjackets pilot director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body) discusses the "Pit Girl" reveal and whether she'll return for the final season.

Earlier this month, we learned that series co-creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets would be ending its run with the 2026-premiering fourth season. With the final run on the horizon, pilot director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Dead Ringers) shared her thoughts on Alexa Barajas' Mari being revealed during the Season 3 finale as the "Pit Girl," the previously unknown teen girl who was hunted to her death in the series premiere. In addition, Kusama revealed if she would be returning to direct one of the final episodes (the director last helmed S02E09: "Storytelling."

"I was getting a sense that that's where things were headed, so it wasn't a huge surprise to me, because I was a little bit behind the scenes to know what was happening," Kusama shared. "But it's funny to have made the pilot where that was actually still an open question. I think they had a few ideas through the first season of where things would land, but it was pretty fun for me to be able to set up a question that might still be in process in terms of finding the answer. And so it was cool to see that wrap up."

Though she's proud of her time on the show, Kusama shared that she wouldn't be returning to the series to helm one of its final chapters. "No, I kind of knew I was going to give two years to that show. And I feel like they have such a handle on how they wanted the story to progress, and how they wanted to sort of have all those different threads either tie up or remain kind of dangling. And I've loved everyone, actors, creators, crew on that show," she explained. "But I decided I was gonna start developing some stuff of my own."

"After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of 'Yellowjackets' to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season," Lyle and Nickerson shared in a statement when the news was first announced. "We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we're so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew, and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can't wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. All the best, A & B."

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 starred Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!