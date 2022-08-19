Yellowjackets S02 Welcomes Elijah Wood; Role Will "Challenge" Misty

The casting news for the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets continues rolling on, with Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" films, Wilfred) set for a season-long guest starring role as Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective set to challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) "in ways she won't see coming." Wood's casting is just the latest in casting updates, with Simone Kessell on board as adult Lottie and Lauren Ambrose set to play an adult Van. In addition, Courtney Eaton (teen Lottie) and Liv Hewson (teen Van) have been promoted to series regulars for the second season.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets, followed by a series overview and then the S01E01 "Pilot" (directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Lyle & Nickerson):

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, "Yellowjackets" is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 1 starred Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). In addition, the cast included Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joined Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson to serve as executive producer and showrunning partner. Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.