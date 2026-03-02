Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets S04 Teaser: Production on Final Season Now Underway

Paramount+ with Showtime's new Yellowjackets Season 4 teaser announced that production on the final season is underway. Here's a look...

Over the past few weeks, we learned that Nia Sondaya had been upped to series regular, and that Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) had joined the cast. Now, fans of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets are getting the news that they've been patiently waiting to hear. Earlier today, a teaser was released signaling the official start of production on the fourth and final season, which we have waiting for you below. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

"One last trip to The Wilderness. #Yellowjackets Season 4 is now in production 🐝," read the caption to the teaser that was released, which you can check out below:

Yellowjackets: Sophie Nélisse on Final Season; Offers Filming Update

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter dropped an interview with Sophie Nélisse that spotlighted her work on both Yellowjackets and HBO Max and Crave's Heated Rivalry. Along with a quick update on filming and scripts, Nélisse shared how she and the cast are approaching the final run, from both a series and personal standpoint. Regarding the fourth and final season, Nélisse noted that she was leaving "in a week to go back" for filming. With the interviewer sharing that the interview took place earlier this month, the time frame would be right about now. But if you're looking for teases or spoilers, you're out of luck. "They're very secretive about what happens in this show. We literally get the scripts two weeks before shooting an episode, sometimes even a week," she explained, adding, "We have no idea. People are like, 'Give us spoilers.' I'm like, 'I wish I could.' I have nothing myself."

Bigger picture, Nélisse understands the pressure and responsibilities being felt on both sides of the camera. "Obviously, there's a lot of pressure coming into this season knowing it's the last one. We all feel a lot of responsibility in offering the audience a season that will live up to the expectations that we'll close out the show, but stay true to the very first season, honoring all of the episodes at the same time. I think it'll be a really fun one. Luckily, the showrunners have had time to write it and I think are very committed to putting in their all, so it's very bittersweet," Nélisse said. "This show will have shaped my 20s. I've known these girls for almost 10 years now, in the most formative years of my life. The things that I've come to learn about myself… they've made me grow so much, so it really feels weird for this to come to an end. But at the same time, so exciting to be able to try different kinds of characters. Every good show wraps at four, honestly."

That leads to the topic of a series knowing when not to overstay its welcome, and going out on a strong note that does right by the overall creative vision and the fans. "We've been excited about the rescue [of the teen survivors, including Shauna] since we started the show. The time in the wilderness has been so interesting to see how, emotionally, they navigate all of these circumstances, but I think the back-to-reality is going to hit all of us hard. Then being confronted by all of their demons, all of them navigating the demons they had before going into the wilderness and the things they were dealing with," Nélisse shared. "Obviously, there were different issues to deal with out in the wilderness. [They didn't have to] deal with a lot of these things that are now all going to come back to the surface, whether that's previous relationships or their relationship with their parents. There's a lot of things that were broken before they even went out in the wilderness, so it's going to double down on them. That is going to be very interesting to see how it unfolds.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 starred Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

