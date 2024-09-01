Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Season 1 Heading to Netflix Beginning October 1st

Netflix announced Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 1 will be buzzing its way onto the streamer beginning October 1st.

At this point, if we're writing something about Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets, it most likely would have something to do with the upcoming third season of the hit series. But for this go-around, we're actually taking a look back at the first season and some news from Netflix that could bode well for the show's future. Earlier today, the streamer announced that the first season would hit on October 1st (even setting up a page for folks to get some background on the series) – right at the start of the heart of the already ongoing Halloween season. Why is that good news? Look at what Netflix has been able to do with shows that it's been licensing – giving them newfound success (for example, Suits). This could be exactly the kind of move that can get the series on a lot more radars.

"We know you're starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝," read the caption to the Instagram post and tweet/x posted by the show's social media accounts as we headed into the summer, along with some images from the set and a look at the cover to the script for the first episode of the new season. In addition, we learned in August that Joel McHale (Community, Animal Control) had joined the cast in a guest role, though no details on his character were released.

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Warehouse 13), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!