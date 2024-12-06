Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: ccxp, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Season 3 Images Released; CCXP24 Panel This Weekend

Paramount+ with Showtime released preview images for Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3 ahead of its CCXP24 panel.

Though Valentine's Day 2025 might still seem like a long way away, fans of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets shouldn't have to wait any longer than this weekend to learn more about what's in store for the third season. With the hit Paramount+ with Showtime series set to return on Friday, February 14th (streaming and on-demand) and Sunday, February 16th (on-air debut), Yellowjackets is being showcased this weekend alongside Dexter: Original Sin during CCXP Brazil 2024. While we're expecting some serious intel to drop during it (maybe even a teaser?), we have some preview images to pass along that we're sure will help set the mood:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

