Yellowjackets: Sophie Thatcher Talks "Boba Fett", Star Wars Universe

Sophie Thatcher is in a fortunate position to have landed two successful series with Showtime's Yellowjackets and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. While promoting her psychological survival drama series on Showtime where she plays Teenage Natalie, the actress also opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how she got the call for Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni 's "Star Wars" series. She did her prep work into Star Wars and kept a lower profile on social media before signing on.

"It's been hard to keep it a secret because it's really exciting. It's such an honor to be a part of the Star Wars family because it brings in some of the most insanely talented people. Aesthetically, it's so cool, too. The costumes that they gave me had so much detail, and I've never worked on anything like that before," Thatcher explained. "There's obviously a lot of pressure going into something with the biggest fanbase of all time. So I had to delete Twitter and Reddit because I didn't want to look at anything. (Laughs.) It's inevitable that people are going to say what they want, but I'm really happy with how it turned out. I play a really cool character. I've been getting funny comments as people say I look like Julian Casablancas, Nina Hagen, or Joan Jett. Basically, they say I look like anyone with a mullet, which is funny [Laughs]."

Thatcher made her debut on The Book of Boba Fett in the episode "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" as Drash, a member of the Tattoine street gang that made themselves into cyborgs with droid parts. The gang's primary issue was the lack of work and at the mercy of price gouging from the local water monger (Stephen Root). The latter went to the self-proclaimed daimyo in Boba (Temuera Morrison) complaining about rampant theft from the gang before the truth came out later. He paid a portion of his losses back and employed the gang to work for him almost right way as they got involved chasing Mok Shaiz's Majordomo (David Pasquesi) through the streets on their speeders. For more on Thatcher's involvement on the series, her collaboration with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and her work on Yellowjackets, you can to go THR.