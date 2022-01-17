Yellowjackets: So Where Do We Go From Here? Hopes, Concerns & Theories

Showtime's Yellowjackets gave us an incredible finale for season one, but along with that came new questions and alternating theories by the dozen. In this article, I'll be going through some of my own theories and referencing some circulating ideas online that have kept me going down a rabbit hole unique to this kind of series. As usual, plenty of noteworthy details will be discussed, so major spoilers will be plentiful…you've been warned, buzz buzz.

The status of Javi: We are left off at Travis and Natalie attempting to come together and put everything behind them as Javi is still not found after the party. My belief is that either he will not be found at all or will be found deceased in a gruesome manner similar to what could have happened to Van. Either Travis is going to continue attempting to believe his brother is still alive or he'll have to come to terms with grief that puts temporary space between him and Natalie again.

Possible adult Lottie & potential cult: Yellowjackets teases us at the end of the finale with a name drop from Natalie's banker contact. The name we're given is none other than Lottie Matthews, which leads me to believe that either someone used that name as a cover OR she is still alive. If she's still alive, it's possible that when the rest were rescued she stayed behind because of her close connections to the forest and that she felt that leaving would mean her betrayal of whatever forces are there. Obviously, some sort of cult is a part of all this, complete with fun matching necklaces that include the iconic symbol. Whether or not they're connected to an adult Lottie, I believe they're involved in Travis' death.

Adam's origins & mysterious past: Speaking of cult members, Yellowjackets character Adam isn't out of the story yet even after his death. His mysterious tattoo that resembles the style of the symbol combined with his lack of a solid past life (Shauna's daughter not finding his records & no art school records) all make me believe he may be connected to the people that kidnapped Natalie. Getting closer to Shauna meant getting closer to the group, including his weird suggestion that they take a little getaway to his family's cabin. It's a weird suggestion to include if he knows she was traumatized by being stranded in a forest, not to mention there's got to be more to it specifically being a cabin. We might just find out an interesting connection between the dead cabin guy and Adam, maybe blood-related?

Natalie's Kidnapping: While Misty may have had fun bugging Natalie's motel room, I think the same was done by this group because of their arrival being incredibly convenient. Vulnerable and not ready for a steady aim, Natalie is caught off guard before her potential suicide. But the real question comes from why she was chosen if she's not someone with a lot of current connections outside of the other women, it's for more than any sort of ransom or other reason. I suspect that Natalie's role in the forest was something more important as time went on. Her value means something to those people and potentially an adult Lottie.

Shauna's Pregnancy: A short but important note on this Yellowjackets theory involving Shauna's fetus. My prediction for this situation is that either she'll miscarry, she'll give birth but the baby won't survive it, or it does survive and is subsequently sacrificed to the forest. It's obvious it isn't Shauna's current teen daughter. During the time in the forest, Shauna and the team were seniors in high school (mostly), and with the recent 25-year reunion and accounting for her teen daughter's assumed age, it wouldn't be the same child.

Taissa's basement secret: So now we know where the dog went, but do we really know that Taissa was the one to do this? A theory of mine is that someone else is responsible for that setup. I believe Simone now knows about the difficulty of sleepwalking and the dog being let out of the gate. But the laundry and an area to hang up drying clothes reside in the basement, making this a typical spot to frequent in the home. Simone may be home a lot more than Taissa and wouldn't be surprised by a breeze coming through a vent in an area she's lived for some time now. Either Taissa fucked up closing the area when working on that horrific arts and crafts project OR someone is using her sleepwalking against her. If we remember, Lottie was the first person even before Taissa herself to recognize the odd behavior of dirt-eating and such that was happening. Also, the two had very different approaches towards the forest and its mysteries with Taissa going logical (even after recognizing her questionable actions in the night) and Lottie going spiritual/open to any answer.

The potential of Allie's involvement: I continue to get weird vibes from Allie Stevens, the girl whose leg bone tried to escape her body in soccer practice turned odd adult. She continues to insert herself into situations and has an odd obsession with sharing memories of the tragedy her school went through. She has a concern for being a part of the group in the reunion and I almost forgot her random interview clip from the first episode where she said "I'll never forget the day I heard their plane had gone missing. I mean, that could have been me". I feel like either she's just that annoying individual who wants that spotlight even if through trauma or she's a part of something more.

Antler Queen: The potential for who the Antler Queen (a fan-made title) will be revealed as has grown and shrunk depending upon the episode and who you ask. The biggest guess is that it could be Lottie based on the visuals signaling such beforehand. My theory points towards her as the Antler Queen, but then again it could surprise us just as much as the finale has. It could be a title that is handed down or fought over at some point, maybe the pit girl ends up actually being Lottie dethroned by another or neither is her at all. Because of the depth of the leadership that this position appears to require, my reasoning for not looking at anyone like Natalie or Taissa initially is because I have doubts that that leader would leave the forest willingly.

Hints at survival methods & potential cannibalism: A quick but important note on whether cannibalism will come sooner rather than later, not as much theory-based but rather through clips from the first episode. By the looks of it, they'll end up killing a bunch of animals during their time there, from raccoons to wolves and everything else that could be in the region. They may have been fine with food as long as the forest was happy with them, like with the bear in the finale from this first season. This may mean that they're more upset with what they did because it ended in cannibalism or they killed as an offering so that more food sources would come to them. Also, we're unsure of what was shown is the upcoming winter or the next cold season before their rescue as it will be 18 months total between the crash and then.

Deities & otherworldly forces in the forest: The forest is obviously filled with something either supernatural or ancient, I mean teddy bears don't burst into flames for no reason and bears don't bow down to humans showing their neck to be killed. Theories have ranged from a type of goddess of the hunt or a general deity presence. Regardless of whatever theories are currently going around for specifics on the force in the forest, it's there and it'll be a big part of what controls decisions going forward and who wants to follow them.

Symbol's Origins: Looking back on the "Blood Hive" episode of Yellowjackets, the origin of the symbol is obviously in the forest but particularly interesting is the carving in the attic floor where the dead cabin guy was discovered. Theories have circulated that see a resemblance between the symbol and a sextant based on similar shapes and line patterns for each. The symbol could also be a sigil, ancient in origin, that has a text phrase that started it like the one Lottie says in English at the end of the finale.

Jackie's death, but potential comeback: This may be a crazy Yellowjackets theory but who knows it could also lead somewhere. Jackie's death was after an odd dream that involved Laura Lee and the cabin guy's spirits almost welcoming her into a space that would trap her soul in the forest. But the main reason for this (and yes I know she was a popsicle human and shades of blue) comes from Van's experience in the in-between before almost becoming grilled meat. Laura Lee blew up in the sky so that's a hard one to come back from in any case, but for Van and Jackie who knows. Van's survival was insane after the wolf attacks and burns from the fire, but something in this forest kept her alive I think. Maybe the forest ends up hating Jackie like a lot of other people and she just becomes frozen food for her friends, but with Yellowjackets, you never ever know.