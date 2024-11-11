Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone 5B Trailer: For Beth & Jamie, There's No Turning Back

In a new trailer for Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone Season 5B, there's no turning back for Beth and Jamie this time.

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone didn't waste much time offering up an explanation as to why Kevin Costner's John Dutton won't be around anymore (more on that below), and it's one that definitely dumped a whole lot of gasoline on the already raging firestorms between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley). But there's still a lot of road left to be traveled before the credits roll on the series finale (if the show does wrap up its run after five seasons), so Paramount Network is giving us a chance to preview what's to come with a new trailer.

Here's a look at what's ahead for the remainder of the season, followed by a look back at how Costner's departure was handled and how the actor's departure impacted (or didn't impact) the remainder of the season:

Yellowstone Return Reveals Fate of Kevin Costner's John Dutton

After not appearing for the first day of his impeachment trial, we learn that John's body was found in the bathroom of the Montana governor's mansion – an apparent victim of a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. Beth arrives on the scene first, followed by Kayce (Luke Grimes). Though Kayce can't see him having anything to do with it, Beth is certain that Jamie was responsible – not surprising, considering Beth and John vowed to kill Jamie and vice-versa heading into the midseason break. We're going to stop the spoilers there, but let's just say there's some question as to how much involvement Jamie and/or Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) had – a question that gets a very definitive answer by the end of the episode (with Jamie getting a hard lesson in the importance of proper communication). Oh, and not surprisingly, no one on John's side is buying the suicide angle…

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Christina Voros – who is helming four of the six "final" chapters, revealed that John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) "presence is integral" to where the series is heading while also making sure to stay in a spoiler-safe zone. "I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts! [Laughs] But I think the reason people are wondering, 'Is he, isn't he? Where is he, where is he not?' is because he is the patriarch, and his presence is an essential component of the story. John Dutton is still central."

In terms of how Sheridan handled adjusting the timeline of ending John Dutton's story in light of Costner's departure, Voros shared that it was a "joy" being able to see how Sheridan works and being able to bring those words to life. "It made me feel really lucky to get to direct it. Taylor always has a sense of where something is going to end and the joy is watching him find how we get there," the director explained. "So all I can say is when I read the scripts, I felt tremendously grateful to be a part of telling this chapter in the story."

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

