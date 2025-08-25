Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: yellowstone

Yellowstone: Annette Bening Joins Rip & Beth Focused Spinoff Series

Annette Bening has reportedly joined the cast of Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff series.

Article Summary Annette Bening has reportedly joined the cast of the new Yellowstone spinoff series focused on Rip & Beth.

Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little are set to reprise their roles in the sequel show.

The show, tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch, centers on Beth and Rip's life on their 7,000-acre land.

Chad Feehan will serve as showrunner, with Bening playing ranch rival Beulah Jackson in Texas.

It's not like Taylor Sheridan's universe of shows has lacked big-name talent: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Billy Bob Thornton, to name just a few. Well, it appears we can add Annette Bening's (American Beauty) name to that list, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the award-winning actress has joined the cast of the upcoming Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff sequel series (tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch). In addition, it was reported that Chad Feehan (Lawmen: Bass Reeves) has been tapped to serve as the showrunner. Here's the logline for the series: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be." Bening's Beulah Jackson is the powerful, cunning, and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his work with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) league earlier this summer, Hauser shared what he would want to see in a "Yellowstone" spinoff series focusing on the couple and their future. "Not having the cast around certainly [is hard]. Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn't be there [is hard]. But Kelly and I, we're focused on [Rip and Beth's] relationship and our love together, and what we're going to get [them] into. I'm excited just like everybody else," Hauser revealed. In terms of where things stand in terms of Hauser and Reilly, and when work might get underway, it sounds like Hauser is waiting for a heads-up, too. "I can't wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we'll start seeing stuff soon," the actor and filmmaker added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!