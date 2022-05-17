Yellowstone Prequel Series 1932 Casts Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford

Some big names are set to join Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, with Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford set to join the cast of the prequel series 1932 (working title). Set to premiere this December, the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed & streaming numbers-crushing 1883 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. The next series chapter in the saga of the Dutton family explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west as well as the Duttons who call it home. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson are set to executive produce. 1932 marks an ever-growing slate of programming with Sheridan's fingerprints on them. Along with the franchise series and its prequel, Sheridan also has Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story on the way.

As far as Februarys go, fans of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone had a pretty good one. Not only did Paramount Global announce that it was saddling up for a fifth season of Dutton family drama, but it also confirmed that Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham were returning, Joining them are series regulars Jen Landon & Kathryn Kelly, and now… guess what? Production on Season 5 kicked off in Montana earlier this week. With a late summer premiere being eyed, the show picks up where the previous season left off as John (Costner) makes a run for governor. And as cable & streaming styles continue to merge, viewers will be getting the 14-episode season in two, 7-episode parts, volumes, or whatever official phrasing they choose.