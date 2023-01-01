Yellowstone Season 5 Midseason Finale Preview: Jamie Makes His Move

On the same day that we formally say hello to a new year, we're also saying goodbye to Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone. At least for the first half of the fifth season. That means we have a midseason finale on our hands later today, with Paramount Network's S05E08 "A Knife and No Coin" apparently backing Kevin Costner's John Dutton into a corner. Jamie (Wes Bentley) is ready to go after John in a big way, calling for his impeachment over John's Yellowstone-favoring dealings as governor. And speaking of the ranch, it's in serious debt after new land is secured to keep the cattle alive during the coming winter months. Can Beth (Kelly Reilly) convince John to trust her plan in time? Those are just a few of the issues at play heading into tonight's episode; now, here's a look at the official overview, preview images & promo for tonight's midseason finale.

Yellowstone Season 5 Midseason Finale Preview

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 "A Knife And No Coin": Written by Sheridan, the midseason finale finds Jamie (Bentley) going through with his plan, while John (Costner) makes a request of Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys embark on a big change, while a flashback reveals a source of Rip's (Cole Hauser) loyalty.

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce