Yellowstone Season 5 Wraps November 2024; "1944" & "2024" Spinoffs

Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone Season 5 will wrap up its run in November 2024, with Paramount ordering spinoffs "1944" & "2024."

Fans of Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone will be getting the ending that they've been waiting for – they're just going to have to wait a bit longer. Earlier today, it was announced that the final episodes are slated to run in November 2024 – a year from now. But it was all "Wow! Reall?" news, with Paramount announcing that it's given the green light to two more spinoff series – 1944 and the modern times-set 2024. For the flagship series, its November 2024 return will see the second half of Season 5 streaming nearly two years after the first half of the season wrapped. A combination of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes and behind-the-scenes issues have delayed production and created a whole lot of question marks surrounding just how much of a role (if any) series star Kevin Costner will play in the final episodes.

"Within five years, we grew 'Yellowstone' from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and we're just getting started," shared Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of '1883' and '1923's' success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan." It's expected that 1944 will continue to tell the history of the Duttons during that particular time period, while 2024 is assumed to be more of a spinoff than a sequel to the original series – with a new cast & location (but with crossover potential), and possibly with Matthew McConaughey as the lead.

Co-created by Sheridan and Linson, Yellowstone is executive-produced by John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros (with both the original and new sequel series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios).

