You: And Baby Makes Season 3 in Netflix Date Announcement Teaser

Now that Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their baby, we're expecting the third season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's series take on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling novels to be a light-hearted, romantic family sitcom. And then Netflix released a date announcement teaser for You that brought us back down to a disturbing reality. From the looks of things, Joe has traded one prison for another prison- but when his heart starts wanting what his heart starts wanting? Yeah, there are going to be serious problems. And we have a strange feeling that Joe and Love may have different parenting approaches when it comes to Henry. Though Joe definitely sounds committed… in a Dexter/American Psycho kinda way.

Here's your look at the date announcement teaser for You Season 3, set to hit the streaming service on October 15:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: YOU | Season 3 Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHvX8UIc59M)

In You Season 3, Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they're surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love's lethal impulsiveness. And then there's his heart. Could the woman he's been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who's wise to your tricks? Well, that'll prove a much more complicated escape.

Joining Badgley and Pedretti for the third season are Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O'Shea, and Christopher Sean. You is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.