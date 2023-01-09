You Season 4 Official Trailer: Old Habits Die Hard for "Prof. Moore" With Season 4 Part 1 set for February 9th, here's the trailer for Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti's Penn Badgley-starring Netflix series You.

In one month, fans of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's Netflix series You will be formally introduced to Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. Sorry, we meant to say… "Prof. Jonathan Moore." But even with a new name & a new life on a new continent, the following official trailer for the fourth season makes it painfully clear that those won't be enough to numb Joe's old (and very deadly) habits. But in this new world that he's created, it isn't just the past that's a danger to "Prof. Moore's" plans, with Netflix releasing new preview images introducing us to some of those new faces and the roles they may play in Joe's game.

Joining Badgley for the two-part, 10-episode are Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle, and Ed Speelers. Netflix's You kicks things off with Season 4 Part 1 hitting screens on February 9th, followed by Season 4 Part 2 on March 9th (with each part consisting of five episodes). Now, here's a look at the newest images that were released today, followed by a look at the official trailer:

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, Netflix's You asks the question,"What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way. "Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted worldview. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole 'You' team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," shared showrunner Gamble.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.