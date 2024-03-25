Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, you

You Season 5 Filming Begins: Penn Badgley's Joe Returns to NYC (IMAGE)

With production on the fifth & final season now underway, Netflix posted an image of You star Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg back in NYC.

Over the past few weeks, we've been getting casting news on the fifth & final season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's Penn Badgley-starring Netflix series You. First up, we learned that Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) had joined the cast in the role of Bronte. An enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for him at his bookstore, Bronte & Joe connect over literature and loss. But in doing so, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self – causing him to question everything his life has become. Another change heading into the final season sees Gamble stepping down as showrunner to focus on other projects. Following that, the news came down that Anna Camp (True Blood) and Griffin Matthews (Genius) had also joined the cast in series regular roles.

Camp's Raegan & Maddie Lockwood are twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg (Badgley). Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary – be they family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin – a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is "vaguely PR." But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie's frivolous façade. Meanwhile, Matthews' Teddy Lockwood is Joe's snarky yet loyal brother-in-law. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept.

Another change heading into the final season sees Gamble stepping down as showrunner to focus on other projects. Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over as showrunners, with Gamble remaining as an executive producer. Now, fans are getting the news that they've been waiting to hear – with Netflix posting an image of Badgley on the streets of New York City to let them know that production is underway:

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

