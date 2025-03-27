Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: you

You Season 5: New Trailer Recaps Joe's Killer Story; Key Art Poster

Along with a new final season poster for Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti's You, Netflix's new trailer recaps Joe's (Penn Badgley) killer story.

Article Summary Netflix's You Season 5 series trailer recaps Joe's disturbing journey.

Penn Badgley returns as Joe on April 24 for the final season.

Joe faces new challenges with loved ones, new faces, family, and social media.

A new poster and trailer dive into Joe's dark past and offer clues to his twisted future.

Set to hit Netflix screens on April 24th, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) find themselves back on their old stomping grounds when the fifth and final season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's You kicks off. But that doesn't mean that things are getting any easier – especially now that Joe is looking back at how things have gotten to where they are (and how he orchestrated all of it) in a different light. Complicating matters further is a young woman who has Joe questioning everything – and then there's Kate's family – a combination that we're sure isn't going to end well for a lot of folks. And let's not forget the social media factor – which has a nasty little habit of never quite letting go of the past…

For a twisted trip down memory lane and a look at what the future might hold for Joe, check out the full series trailer for Netflix's You that was released earlier today – with the streaming series' final run kicking off on April 24th:

Here's the image gallery that was released earlier this month, followed by a look back at what else we know about the Netflix series' final run – including a rundown of the new players entering the game:

You Season 5: Welcome The Cast!

In terms of who's set to join Badgley and Ritchie for the final run, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) has joined the cast in the role of Bronte. An enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for him at his bookstore, Bronte and Joe connect over literature and loss. But in doing so, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self – causing him to question everything his life has become.

Anna Camp (True Blood) is set as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law. Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary … be they family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is "vaguely PR." But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies beneath Maddie's frivolous facade.

Griffin Matthews (Genius) is set as Teddy Lockwood, Joe's snarky yet loyal brother-in-law. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept.

In terms of recurring cast for the fifth season, Natasha Behnam (The Girls on the Bus) is set as Dominique, who appears to be an aloof hipster. But Dominique is, in fact, a passionate, clever, fiercely loyal young woman. Despite her wealthy upbringing, she's a headstrong caretaker among her scrappy artist friends. b's (Station 19, Birds of Empire) Phoenix is a shrewd and resourceful person with a strong moral code. Their young life was upended by tragedy, setting them on a course that led to New York and a search for renewed purpose.

Pete Ploszek's (Parks and Recreation) is Harrison, Joe's golden retriever brother-in-law. A former pro football player and trophy husband to Reagan Lockwood, Harrison must balance the needs of his family with his own heart's desires. Tom Francis's (Sunset Boulevard) Clayton is a pretentious, self-absorbed, wannabe author whose vindictive, controlling nature draws Joe's attention, while Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) stars as Detective Marquez.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

