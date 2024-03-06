Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cbs, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik Reuniting for Series Finale

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the series finale of CBS's Young Sheldon.

With all of this talk lately about the upcoming spinoff of the spinoff, it seems like we almost forgot about the original spinoff itself. Well, that's changing today in a bug way with the news that Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the series finale of CBS's Young Sheldon. Here's what we know: the duo will reunite during the series-ending episode on Thursday, May 16 on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+) – the first time that the two appeared on screen together since The Big Bang Theory series finale in May 2019. Other than that? Details are being kept under wraps – though fans of the series know that Bialik provided voiceover in two episodes.

Here's a look back at the sneak peek that was released for the final season of CBS's Young Sheldon:

For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there's Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 12 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

The spinoff prequel series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewakserve as executive producers. Chuck Lorre Productions produces CBS's Young Sheldon in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!