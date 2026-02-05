Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: young sherlock

Young Sherlock Trailer Previews Guy Ritchie's Holmes Origin Story

Set to hit Prime Video on March 4th, here's the trailer for Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill's Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starring Young Sherlock.

Article Summary Guy Ritchie's Young Sherlock premieres March 4th on Prime Video with Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Holmes.

The series explores Sherlock Holmes' early adventures in an action-packed, irreverent mystery.

Set in 1870s Oxford and beyond, Sherlock faces his first globe-trotting, life-changing case.

Official trailer released, giving a first look at this explosive origin story for the iconic detective.

Set to hit screens on March 4th, director/executive producer Guy Ritchie and showrunner/executive producer Matthew Parkhill's Hero Fiennes Tiffin ("After" series)-starring Young Sherlock tells the origin story of Sherlock Holmes (Tiffin) through an irreverent, action-packed mystery that follows the iconic detective's early adventures. With about a month to go until the eight-episode season hits Prime Video screens, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above) and the following key art poster:

With all the wit and charm of Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character's early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident.

Prime Video's Young Sherlock also stars Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor), and Colin Firth (The King's Speech). Ritchie directs and executive produces. The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill, with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson, as well as co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production.

