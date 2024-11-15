Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Animation, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Cast Update; Image, Overview

Marvel Animation released an official image and overview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, along with a rundown of the voice cast.

Just when you think that Marvel Studios (via Marvel Television and Marvel Animation) has given you everything you need to know about what's ahead for the remainder of 2024 as well as 2025, we have some more updated details to pass along regarding Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (set to hit Disney+ screens on January 29, 2025). Along with a new official image and an overview that emphasizes the animated series' look being an homage to the artistic styles of the early Spider-Man comics, we have an official voice cast rundown: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox (now isn't that an interesting name).

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots.

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Jeff Trammell as head writer and Mel Zwyer as supervising director. Trammell, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: D23 Details

Trammell shared how much he loves the character of Peter Parker and the world he lives in and appreciated the opportunity to dig into who Peter is and how that factors into the kind of Spider-Man he becomes later on. Domingo sees Osborn as the "ultimate villain" type and respects the opportunity to follow in Willem Dafoe's footsteps. He appreciates the opportunity to explore the idea of how someone can find themselves turning over to the dark side for the sake of some supposed greater good. Trammell noted an important difference between the animated series and the live-action MCU, with his Peter finding a mentor in Osborn – a man with maybe not the greatest intentions in mind.

We were treated to some additional scenes – with one showing how Peter gets bit that turns into a look at the opening title credits (with a great opening song that old-school animated Spider-Man fans will appreciate) and another showing some interaction between Peter and Osborn while the former is stopping a crime. Oh, and did we mention Doctor Strange showing up to take on a symbiote? As for the visual style, expect a beautiful homage to 60's animation in all of the best ways possible.

