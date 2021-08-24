Your Honor Gets Season 2 Ruling; Bryan Cranston, Peter Moffat Return

Showtime isn't ready to throw the book at Your Honor quite yet, with the cable network announcing during Tuesday's TA press event that the Bryan Cranston-starring series will be back for a second season. The 10-episode return is set to kick off filming next year for a 2022 debut, with Cranston's New Orleans judge Michael Desiato returning. Cranston will be joined by Peter Moffat (The Night Of), who returns as writer, showrunner, and executive producer to the Showtime series.

"We were blown away by 'Your Honor' … by the power of Peter's storytelling, by the depth of Bryan's performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers," said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. "Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting 'Encore!'"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Your Honor | Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5ZPV9x_CwA)

Showtime's Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) as Cranston's son Adam, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Margo Martindale (The Americans) recurs as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Desiato. Maura Tierney (The Affair) portrays Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato's courtroom. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis also star. Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, and Benjamin Flores, Jr. are also featured.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Bryan Cranston Explains His Character's Parental Dilemma | Your Honor | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uhGKigW8r8)

The limited series is an adaptation of the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airing within the country on Yes TV. Peter Moffat served as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on several episodes (including the pilot). CBS TV Studios produced in association with Robert King & Michelle King's King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), Alon Aranya, and Rob Golenberg (Hostages) of Scripted World, and James Degus also executive produced. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directed the first three episodes.

