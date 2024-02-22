Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: community, nbc, netflix, preview, youtube

Yvette Nicole Brown Gets the Word Out About Community Leaving Netflix

Community is reportedly set to leave Netflix on April 1st, with series star Yvette Nicole Brown getting the word out to the fans.

As we continue keeping our radars tuned for any updates regarding Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie, we've got a streaming update to pass along regarding the beloved Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starring series. Reports are that Community will be leaving Netflix, with April 1st as the set date – and it looks like it's not a joke. Brown put the word out to fans earlier today so they have enough advanced notice, and the series is still streaming on Hulu (and other international streamers). Is it possible that things could change between now and then? sure, but rumblings are that's doubtful. The bigger question we have? With Peacock moving forward on the movie, wouldn't it make sense for it to also house the series' original run?

Here's a look at Brown's tweet from earlier today offering the heads-up that the gang's run on Netflix will be coming to an end heading into April:

If you enjoy ⁦@CommunityTV⁩ now is the time to get your fix. The Greendale Gang is leaving @netflix globally on April 1st. This is NOT an April Fool's joke. Get into thr shenanigans while you still can! ❤️ https://t.co/APpjRwZEJp — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Community: Alison Brie & Donald Glover Offer Movie Thoughts/Update

During this month's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for Apples Never Fall – Apple TV+'s limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, in which she is starring, Alison Brie (Annie) offered what she could about the movie, as well as what she's hoping for in it when it comes to her character, Annie Edison. "I don't know, I see headlines about Donald [Glover – more on that in a minute] is talking about the storyline, but I certainly don't know anything else," Brie shared during an interview with ET regarding what she was able to share in terms of an update. That said, Brie has been privy to some details on what's to come – but "nothing that I can say publicly." As for one thing that she would like to see Annie retain from the original series run, Brie hopes Annie is still crushing on McHale's Jeff. "I do hope that Annie still has a crush on Jeff because I've always loved playing out that back-and-forth with Joel [McHale]," Brie offered in response to The Wrap, referencing the characters' complicated on-again, off-again story.

During a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this month, Donald Glover (Troy) had an update and some early intel on the movie's script. When asked about moving forward with the film, Glover shared, "Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great." From there, Glover offered a few clues as to what the overarching storyline is that gets the gang back together. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Pudi] is like this big director now – and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds fucking tight,'" Glover added.

