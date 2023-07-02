Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, comedy, crunchyrll, Haro Aso, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, zombies

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead Unleashed on Crunchyroll Next Weekend

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, the highly-anticipated zombie horror comedy anime series, begins its Crunchyroll simulcast on July 9th.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, the highly anticipated zombie horror comedy anime series, will begin its simulcast on July 9 at 2:00 AM Pacific Time with new subtitled episodes every week. The darkly comic anime series is based on the hit manga series of the same name written by Haro Aso (Alice in Borderland) and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, and currently serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday Gene-X in Japan and distributed in English in North America by Viz Media.

"With three years under his belt at the company from hell, Akira Tendo is mentally and physically spent. All at the ripe old age of twenty-four. Even his crush from Accounting, Saori, wants nothing to do with him. Then, just when life is beginning to look like one big disappointment, it happens. The zombie apocalypse descends on Japan! Surrounded by hordes of hungry zombies, Akira comes to a realization that will forever change his life… "Wait, does this mean I never have to go to work again?" Confess to… party like it's… travel Japan coast to… Now, with his nightmare job no longer, Akira's got his mojo back. Let the bucket listing begin!!"

No zombie story is without social commentary, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has plenty to say about Japan's real-life dystopian economy that chews up and burns out young workers to the point where the zombie apocalypse becomes the best thing to happen to a traumatized twentysomething who finally doesn't need to go to his shitty office job anymore and finally live his best life!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is animated by the studio BUG FILMS and directed by Kazuki Kawagoe (Komi Can't Communicate). The series composition is written by Hiroshi Seko (VINLAND SAGA; Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100). Additional production credits include character design by Kii Tanaka (PuraOre! Pride of Orange), zombie design by Junpei Fukuchi (Pokémon), and music composed by Makoto Miyazaki (SPY x FAMILY; One Punch Man). The opening theme 'Song of the Dead," is performed by KANA-BOON. The ending theme "Happiness of the Dead," is performed by Shiyui.

