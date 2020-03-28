Rebecca Hall Shares New Details About Her "Iron Man 3" Villain

When it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe movies the one that is probably the most divisive among the fanbase is Iron Man 3. There are some people who think it's the best of the Iron Man movies and some who, to this day, are still mad about the twist ending involving the Mandarin. As we are all stuck in varying levels of quarantine people have been debating which Marvel movie is the best and which one is the worst. Collider recently had the chance to speak to Rebecca Hall and she talked a little bit about her villain Maya Hanson. Hall has said in the past that the role was very different when she first signed onto the project.

"Yeah! She was meant to be a sort of – oh god, I can't even remember probably now. In the first script that I read she was in it to the end and she created whatever that serum-y thing was and then she sort of saved it by doing an act of martyrdom at the end and there was a whole like, she was evil but then she tries to be good at the end situation. It was a better part."

The reasons why Hall's character was changed have been numerous over the years but it was a shame that we didn't get to see Hall be a real villain in Iron Man 3. Instead, she got a rather lame send-off in the movie proper. The only way we'd ever see her again would be in flashbacks and that isn't very likely. Hall is one of many fantastic actors that have appeared in Marvel movies but didn't really get their due. The other big one would probably be Christopher Eccleston who was incidentally also playing a villain in Thor The Dark World.

As far as the debate on whether Iron Man 3 is any good? Well, that's what twitter is for.