DC Comics Distributes to Comic Shops Without Diamond – LITG Mar 29 2020

DC Comics announced that they will use other distribution methods besides Diamond Comics Distributors to get into comic shops during the coronavirus crisis, and also announced they will publish a weekly selection of digital comics A run around the day before and the day ahead. Plus news about an upcoming X-Men Archangel statue, and much more. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics Distribution and the 10 most-read stories yesterday

Brian Bendis and DC Comics

Happy birthday to…

Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade

Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck

Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima

G. Raymond Eddy, creator of Galen The Saintly

Mikael Bergkvist, creator of Agent Marc Saunders

Billy Hodge, artist on Dr Weird

Matthew Poe, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others

Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer

Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.

Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar

