DC Comics Distributes to Comic Shops Without Diamond – LITG Mar 29 2020

DC Comics announced that they will use other distribution methods besides Diamond Comics Distributors to get into comic shops during the coronavirus crisis, and also announced they will publish a weekly selection of digital comics A run around the day before and the day ahead. Plus news about an upcoming X-Men Archangel statue, and much more. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Officially Rebrands, Dropping Vertigo

DC Comics Distribution and the 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. DC Comics Will Use Other Distribution Methods To Get Comics to Stores
  2. The X-Men Archangel Soars with New Iron Studios Statue
  3. DC Publish Selection of Digital Comics, Wednesday April 1st
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. "The Walking Dead": Beta's Not a Fan of Being Called "Alpha" [PREVIEW]
  6. The Frank Miller Cover That Killed The Daredevil and Dog Cartoon
  7. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  8. Boom Studios Stops Printing Comics, Keeps Graphic Novels, No Digital
  9. Frank Miller, Marvel, DC Comics, Diamond – The Daily LITG, Mar 28 2020
  10. Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More

Brian Bendis and DC Comics

  1. DC Comics Made Brian Bendis Change the Ending of Action Comics #1009…
  2. Sony is Trying to Make Sure DC Never Makes a Sequel to Zero Hour
  3. So How Old is Superboy Now? Justice League #24 Adds a New Glitch…
  4. 'Lois Lane is the Most Dangerous Woman in the DC Universe' – Brian Bendis
  5. 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 11 "Perpetual Infinity" [PREVIEW]

 

Happy birthday to…

  • Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade
  • Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck
  • Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima
  • G. Raymond Eddy, creator of Galen The Saintly
  • Mikael Bergkvist, creator of Agent Marc Saunders
  • Billy Hodge, artist on Dr Weird
  • Matthew Poe, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others
  • Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer
  • Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.
  • Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar

