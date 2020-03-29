Wolverine, X-Men, Batman Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 3/29/2020

Wolverine #2, and X-Men #9 were Marvel Comics' tops among retailers this week, with Batman: Curse of the White Knight #8 landing as DC Comics biggest success for the week among contributing retailers. This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though this week it became the Monday Maniacs… and clearly many stores had other matters on their minds. But if any retailers would like to report on what meager sales they may still have this week, we would really value them. Please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Wolverine Tops the Top Ten Bestselling Comics of the Week

Wolverine #2 X-Men #9 Batman: Curse of the White Knight #8 Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #2 Amazing Spider-Man #42 Hellions #1 Flash #752 Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1 X-Men/Fantastic Four #3 Supergirl #40

Contributing Retailers Sound Off On Batman and More

If you would like to contribute to the retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

This week, our retail contributors had this to say about Batman, the X-titles including X-Men and Wolverine, and more:

DC managed to place only one book in our store's top ten: Batman: Curse of the White Knight #8 (which only managed to take 7th place, the first time that an issue of this series failed to make it into the top five in our store). Marvel took eight of the week's top ten while Boom took one spot with Once & Future. It was primarily a mutant week, with five X-titles placing in the Top Ten. DC seems to be racing to irrelevance in the comics market; let's hope that they can find a way to get back to producing comics that readers want.

—

The Iowa governor declared that our type of business needs to be closed starting Friday so this is the last Bestseller list for us for awhile. Hopefully new comics will start up again around the same time the order gets lifted. We thought the order would be coming so we called our pull list customers to come and get comics while they could. Amazing Spider-Man should have made the list though for some reason I ordered way too low. I am assuming the various variants tripped me up when ordering the issue months ago and I overlooked the check-up. Hopefully we will be back to doing more Bestseller lists in the future. Good luck everyone and stay safe.