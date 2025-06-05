Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Biker Mice From Mars Greasepit Coming Soon from Nacelle

Nacelle is revving their engines once again as they debut Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 figures so grab some hot dogs

Article Summary Greasepit joins Nacelle's Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 as a new villain action figure fans can pre-order now.

This detailed figure features oil stains, a bulky build, and signature accessories from the '90s cartoon.

Includes fun add-ons like a piggy bank, multiple heads, hands, and unique weapons such as a grease gun.

Biker Mice From Mars Greasepit ships April 2026 and is available for pre-order at $34.99.

Nacelle has been putting the spotlight back on the oddball '90s cartoon Biker Mice From Mars. They released an entire collection of impressive action figures with Modo, Vinnie, and Throttle, who are all nicely crafted and get their own bikes (sold separately). However, the only thing missing from the line is some villain to clash with, and Nacelle is here to deliver. Greasepit, the dimwitted henchman of Lawrence Limburger, is now getting his very own Biker Mice from Mars figure.

Despite his muscular build and tough-guy voice, he is a clumsy villain to go against, and Nacelle did a great job bringing him to life. With a bulky build and oil stains, Greasepit comes with some fun weapons, including an oil grease gun, a bazooka, and a laser pistol. Other Biker Mice From Mars-themed fun includes a piggy bank, three interchangeable heads, swappable hands, and, of course, a hot dog. Wave 2 of Nacelle's Biker Mice From Mars figures are set to arrive in April 2026, but pre-orders are already live for $34.99.

Nacelle Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2: Greasepit

"He's clumsy, he's dumb, he oozes grease from every pore of his body. No wonder he's never gotten a raise! Greasepit always aims to please Limburger by carrying out his nefarious schemes despite the absence of any corporate benefits. Unfortunately for him, the pesky vermin known as The Biker Mice From Mars constantly foil Greasepit's schemes, often leaving him slipping on his own grease. But no matter how tough his rodent foes are, Greasepit will slide back into action wielding his inhuman strength and oil barrel grease gun, while ruining every carpet he steps on in his wake."

Contents

Greasepit Action Figure

Piggy Bank

Oil Barrel Grease Gun

Bazooka

Laser Pistol

Grenade

2 Interchangeable Heads – one with a Gas Mask!

3 Sets of Interchangeable Hands

Hotdog

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!