Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: power rangers, Threezero

Threezero Reveals Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Red Ranger

Threezero is back with some brand new collection including Red Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return

Article Summary Threezero unveils a 1/6 scale Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Red Ranger based on BOOM! Studios' comic.

This battle-worn Jason Lee Scott figure features a weathered suit, scarred helmet, distressed cape, and 34 points.

Power Rangers collectors get a 12.2-inch release packed with extra hands, a Power Sword, and a convertible Blade Blaster.

The Return Red Ranger is up for pre-order now for $185, with a May 2027 release for Power Rangers fans to watch.

Threezero is not done with their FigZero collection of 1/6 scale Power Rangers collectibles as a new one has been revealed. We have seen Mighty Moprhin, Shattered Grid, and even some Zeo action for this impressive series so more. But now they are stepping into the comic book world as they bring one of the most unique versions of the Red Ranger ever created, attention he deserves. Inspired by BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return, this collectible brings Jason Lee Scott's battle-worn Ranger design to life like never before and in 1/6 scale.

Set in an alternate future more than two decades after the original Mighty Morphin series, The Return follows an older Jason who never truly stopped being a hero. He has been operating as a lone vigilante after tragedy struck the team. Now this veteran Red Ranger sports a heavily weathered suit, a tattered cape, and a scarred helmet that reflects his years of combat. Standing at 12.2" tall, threezero has given the Red Ranger his weathered Power Sword, Blaster, and a variety of extra hands. Power Ranger fans can keep the legacy of the Red Ranger alive with this impressive figure that is already up for pre-order at $185 with a May 2027 release.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return – Red Ranger

"From the 2024 comic series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return, threezero proudly presents FigZero Red Power Ranger Sixth Scale Figure! Standing approximately 12.2 inches (~31 cm) tall, the figure features a specially developed, muscular physique with 34 points of articulation, delivering exceptional poseability and flexibility."

"The Red Power Ranger's uniform is meticulously tailored with unique original textures. It includes the Red Power Ranger's signature helmet and suit, utility belt with holster, cross-body belt with scabbard, shoulder armor, mid-length gloves, and boots. To bring the look to life, the entire ensemble is finished with weathered paint effects and paired with a distressed fabric cape, radiating a realistic, battle-worn aesthetic. Accessories for the figure include four sets of interchangeable hands, a Power Sword and a Blade Blaster that can be converted into its blade form.

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