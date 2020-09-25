Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt and Guenhwyver Figures Revealed by Hasbro

The legends of Dungeons $ Dragons continue as Hasbro announced two iconic characters are getting a figure two-pack. D&D fans know who Drizzt and Guenhwyvar are and they return in glorious action figure form. Hasbro is taking fans back to the iconic setting of the Forgotten Realms with a new figure line. Whether this is set to be a stand-alone release or the beginning of a new figure series D&D fans will want to check this out. Drizzt is the meat of this set with some swappable pieces like two interchangeable heads, two hairpieces that show a different flow, and hands. It does not end there either as he will get a necklace accessory, two swords, a panther idol, sword motion and power effects, and a special D&D die. From what we can see with no official description reveal is that he will has to include sheaths that can store his swords. His armor set is beautifully crafted and will show nice amounts or articulation similar to other series. Guenhwyvar on the other hand will also be articulation with movable joints in the legs and in the jaw. This duo is back and ready for action with your own adventures in the near future.

This is a great set that will please many Dungeons & Dragons fans. The Forgotten Realms are iconic and this whole set is amazing from the figures to the packaging. We can only hope that this is the start of something new and D&D collectors can expand their imagination with this new set. Pre-orders are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse tonight at 5 PM EST and is set to be priced at $39.99. More specifics and information will be released when the set goes live later so make sure you get them before pre-orders sell out.

"Just revealed at HasbroPulseCon, it's Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt and Guenhwyvar figures! Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar will be available for pre-order today at 5:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! (Site and products US/CA only)"