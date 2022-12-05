Black Adam Unleashes His Electrifying Power with S.H.Figuarts

Black Adam was easily one of the best DC Comics film fans have reached since Shazam. The Rock's impressive portrayal of the character gave us over the top action, humor, and a connected world. O hope we can see more of Black Adam in the future, and it was very that the hierarchy of the DCEU would change. Since the film's debut, new collectibles have started to arrive, and Tamashii Nations has revealed theirs. Releasing as part of the S.H.Figuarts line, our hero has arrived and is ready to add some electrifying detail to your DCEU collection. Standing 6.5" tall, this figure features a fantastic head sculpt and design that leaps right off the screen. Plenty of swappable parts are included with a head, chest, cloak, electric effects, and plenty of swappable hands. This is the Black Adam figure fans have been waiting for, and he is priced at $99.99. Fans can expect his anti-hero to release in June 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

The Hierarchy of the DCEU Changes with Black Adam

"The whole world is eagerly awaited! Dwayne Johnson's most "terrifying" anti-hero "Black Adam" descends on the S.H.Figuarts with elaborate shapes, lightning effects, and a cloth cloakroom! The same large and powerful body and fearless expression as in the play are thoroughly reproduced with the latest modeling technology. You can fully enjoy its characteristic behavior with the replacement head and chest effects for scene production when lightning is activated, cloth cloak, and arm parts!"

Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero "Black Adam" arrives in the S.H.Figuarts series!

By exchanging the head part and chest emblem, you can reproduce the scene of summoning thunder.

Furthermore, by attaching thunder effect parts to the chest, the expression of power is reproduced

Black Adam's typical crossed arms pose can be reproduced by replacing both arms

If you wear a cloak, you can also reproduce the impressive scene when Black Adam wakes up