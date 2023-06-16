Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, the witcher

Kotobukiya Debuts Female Version of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher

Kotobukiya is back at it again, as they unveil their latest Bishoujo statue as they step into the mystical world of The Witcher

It is time to step into the world into the hit and dark realm of CD PROJEKT RED's beloved series, The Witcher. Geralt is back and is now joining Kotobukiya's impressive and popular BISHOUJO collection. However, Geralt of Rivia is getting a new twist as he is being redesigned as a female. This new version of The Witcher is ready for action as she takes in the forces that go bump in the night. Kotobukiya has captured her as she unsheaths her silver sword and prepares to cast a spell on an incoming foe. Everything about this statue is nicely done, from the intricate details on the armor to the sculpted leather. Seeing these gender-swapped Bishoujo statues from Kotobukiya is always special, and they bring something unique to the table. The Witcher Geralt of Rivia is priced at $169.99 and set for a March 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and stay tuned for more The Witcher Bishoujo statues coming in the future.

New Adventures of The Witcher Await with Kotobukiya

"The dark fantasy realm of CD PROJEKT RED's acclaimed RPG series The Witcher joins the BISHOUJO lineup! And the first statue in this series will be… Geralt of Rivia!? Designed by Shunya Yamashita, this legendary witcher has received an unexpected makeover into a beautiful female form. Now she comes to life, ready to unsheath her silver sword and cast Igni on her foes."

"The statue has been meticulously modeled by none other than sculptor Yoshiki Fujimoto — pay close attention to the details of the armor, finished with realistic textures in mind. The surface of every leather piece has been adjusted to have a different ruggedness, and has been carefully sculpted down to each sewn seam. The slightly metallic finish of the paint gives the glimmering chainmail a realistic presence. The second The Witcher BISHOUJO is also currently in development! Keep an eye out for the ever expanding BISHOUJO series!"

