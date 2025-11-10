Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged:

Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Ant-Man & Wasp Marvel Legends 2-Pack Returns

New Marvel Legends reissues are on the way from Hasbro as they bring back rare and retailer exclusives to build up missed opportunities

Article Summary Hasbro Pulse reissues the sought-after Marvel Legends Ant-Man & Wasp 2-Pack due to high collector demand.

The set features Hank Pym (Giant-Man) and Janet van Dyne (Wasp) in classic “Tales to Astonish” costumes.

Includes alternate heads, scientific accessories, lab coat, and a miniature Quinjet for added display options.

Pricing and release timing are still pending; fans are eager to see which Marvel Legends reissues come next.

Marvel Legends fans have reason to celebrate once again as Hasbro brings back the highly coveted Hank Pym (Giant-Man) and Janet van Dyne (Wasp) 2-pack. This set was initially released in honor of the Avengers' 60th Anniversary event and for the Giant Man Haslab. The collector-friendly set captures their classic "Tales to Astonish" styling, and the original run sold out quickly. As expected, this fueled the Marvel Legends aftermarket prices and created scarcity among fans, with a maximum aftermarket price of $185! Hasbro is now bringing back a highly sought-after figure set with a reissue that aims to capture the attention of collectors who missed it the first time around.

The Giant-Man and Wasp set features masked and unmasked head sculpts, a lab coat for Hank, additional scientific equipment, and a mini Quinjet. This set will be rereleased this week on Hasbro Pulse; it is unclear if it will be another Fan Channel exclusive, like the Warbird, Power Princess, and Silver Surfer Black Reissues. Stay tuned to the Hasbro Pulse social media for a specific release date this week. It is unclear if the set will return at the original $49.99 price tag or at the increased rate of $60, like most Marvel Legends 2-Pack sets. What Marvel Legends do you want to see reissued next?

Marvel Legends Hank Pym (Giant-Man) & Janet Van Dyne (Wasp)

"Take your Marvel collection to epic new heights with the Marvel Legends Series Hank Pym (Giant-Man) & Janet Van Dyne (Wasp) multipack! Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Tales to Astonish, these figures have comics-inspired design and deco featuring their classic red Avengers costumes and removable wings for Wasp, plus 11 accessories to bring the comics to life on your shelf, including an alternate head and hands for each figure, a removable lab jacket, lab equipment, and miniature Quinjet! Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse beginning tomorrow, April 9th, at 1:00 PM ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and 2:00 PM ET for all fans!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!