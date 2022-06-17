Lex Luthor Saves the Day with New McFarlane Toys Super Suit Figure

Lex Luthor is back and ready to save Metropolis as Superman's replacement with his new Power Suit. It looks like McFarlane Toys is combining their previous Lex Luthor figures for the figures fans have been asking for. The Power Suit makes its return with a newly added cape under the DC Multiverse Gold Label line. This is literally a figure that combines both figures together with the head of the Green Power Suit and the body of the previous Power Suit Lex. I can only laugh at this point as I know I will end up buying it because I love some Lex Luthor, plus no other DC Comics action figures exist besides these. To make this figure even better, it will be a Target exclusive with a $19.99 price tag. No release date is known just yet, but pre-orders are live and located here.

"A brilliant businessman and inventor, billionaire Lex Luthor once saw himself as the most powerful man on Earth—until Superman arrived. Rather than using his wealth and genius to help humanity, Luthor uses his gifts in repeated attempts to destroy the Man of Steel! Luthor's superior intellect is his deadliest weapon. He's constantly inventing new devices in his war against Superman, including his high-tech, armored power suit, which he uses to replace Superman!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Lex Luthor is featured in his blue Power Suit based on his look in the DC Rebirth Comics

Lex Luthor includes a flight stand and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures