Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Charley Arrives for Nacelle's Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2

Nacelle is revving their engines once again as they debut Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 figures so grab some hot dogs

Article Summary Charley joins Nacelle’s Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 action figure lineup with classic show accuracy.

The 7-inch Charley figure includes three heads, mechanic tools, swappable hands, and a bazooka for battle fun.

Pre-orders are live for Charley and the rest of Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2, priced at $35.99 each.

Charley is the best Chicago mechanic, Biker Mice ally, and goes head-to-head with Plutarkian enemies.

Nacelle is back with Wave 2 of their new action figure line based on the '90s cartoon Biker Mice from Mars. Competing with some shell-shocked heroes, this series features humanoid mice from Mars, who escaped from an alien invasion. Now on Earth, they come across their first faithful human ally in Charley Davidson. She is more than just the Biker Mice's mechanic; she's their trusted friend, ally, and a vital member of the team. Intelligent, fearless, and resourceful. Charley runs the Chicago garage, Last Chance Garage, with grit and grace and quickly adapts to the wild world of alien biker mice and interplanetary villains.

Now, this former weapons specialist in the armed forces is coming to Wave 2 of Nacelle's Biker Mice From Mars line. Standing 7" tall, Charley is loaded with accessories with three swappable heads, mechanic tools, swappable hands, and a bazooka! She will pair perfectly with Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, priced at $35.99. Pre-orders are already live through Nacelle, along with the rest of Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2, and be sure to check out your local Walmart for the current wave of figures.

Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 | Charley

"As the owner of the Last Chance Garage and former weapons specialist in the armed forces, Charley has earned the admiration of her Martian Mice pals. Widely regarded as the best motorcycle mechanic in Chicago, she can tune up an engine as fast as she can zoom down the freeway."

"When armed with her trusty toolbox and a few spare parts, she can create any gadget of destruction to kick enemy Plutarkian butt. Charley is lethal on the battlefield with her arsenal of Bazookas and laser cannons, and equally as lethal is her not-so-secret admirer, Vinnie, who never leaves her side. Beneath her tough exterior lies a heart of gold, and that heart may skip a beat when she's around Vinnie."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!