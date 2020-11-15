Funko MCU – Captain America: Civil War (2016) Team Cap

Things are about to get heated as we jump into the biggest conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War. This is one of the bigger Funko Pop lines at the time, with 20 Pops being released. The Marvel Studios film showcased Iron Man and Captain America going toe to toe after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Each hero follows their own side, and they call others to follow their fight, which then created a rift between the Avengers. To stay true to the movie, we decided to split up this Funko deep dive into two parts with Team Captain America and Team Iron Man. We will be looking at Team Captain America in this segment, so let's dive into our newest Funko Pop Marvel Cinematic Universe dive with Captain America: Civil War.

There is a total of 10 Funko Pops on Captain America's side, with five of them being retailer exclusives. For, all things considered, we did include the villain Crossbones into this segment, as he is a Captain America villain. Kicking things off first is our star-spangled hero Captain America who received two different Funko Pops. He did get a GameStop exclusive that featured him in an action pose with his shield at the ready. The packaging is different, with the Marvel Studios logo at the top and a very well done Captain America shield artwork on the side. The Winter Soldier also got a double feature of a Funko Pops in this wave, with the common showing him holding a gun and the Target exclusive showing off his broken metal arm from the final fight. Sharon Carter made her Funko Pop debut in this film's wave of collectibles with the Agent 13 Funko Pop. She has a very simple design but being a popular character; it's a must-have for any collector.

Falcon makes his debut, and this waves a set of Funko Pops too, and he is a welcoming addition. Sam Wilson did not get a common release, but he did become a Hot Topic exclusive. This Pop has definitely gone up in value since the upcoming Falcon, and the Winter Soldier series has been announced for Disney+. I have always loved the design of his Pop, and with it being the only one out there from Funko, it's a necessary addition for any Marvel collection. Scarlet Witch also joins the fight, and it marks the second Pop that Funko has produced of her. It shows off her new MCU outfit, and it cleans up her look her the persona that we saw in the Age of Ultron. Ant-Man did not get his own Funko for Captain America: Civil War; his other larger half did. Giant-Man is here to surprise Team Iron Man with a special 6" Pop that is packed with detail and features his newer costume.

The last Pop we have for Captain America: Civil War is Crossbones, who got a total of three Pops with one common and two retailer exclusives. His mercenary costume from the beginning of the film comes to life with each Pop. Each design shows more damage to his outfit as we see his mask break and crack to reveal his scarred face underneath. The Crossbones Target exclusive shows a cracked mask, while the Barnes & Noble exclusive shows an unmasked version showing his scarred face. Crossbones was a very interesting character, and I wish we got to see more about them, but these Funko Pops are a great way to show off your fandom of him. Most of these Pop are vaulted, but any fans can start creating their own collection of Marvel Pops here.

