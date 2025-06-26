Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Hasbro Digs Up New Transformers Constructicon Scavenger Figure

There is More Than Meets the Eye as Hasbro is back with a brand new selection of Transformers figures coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Transformers Studio Series Constructicon Scavenger Deluxe Class figure for collectors

Scavenger features classic neon green and purple deco, converting to excavator mode in just 15 steps

This 4.5-inch Scavenger can combine with other Constructicons to form the massive Devastator robot

Figure includes a blaster accessory and is now available for pre-order ahead of its September 2025 release

Witness the arrival of yet another Construction as Hasbro debuts its latest Transformers Studio Series figure. Collectors are one step closer to a completed Devestator as Constructicon Scavenger has arrived to dig up some fun! First appearing in the 1985 Transformers Generation 1 cartoon, Scavenger transforms into an excavator. This Decepticon specializes in digging and retrieval missions and forms the right arm of Devastator. Hasbro is now bringing Scavenger back with their latest The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series release with a new Deluxe Class figure.

That signature neon green and purple deco returns here with Constructicon Scavenger converting in his vehicle mode in just 15 steps. He will stand at 4.5" tall and come with a blaster that can be equipped in both modes. Once unique among the rest of the Constructicons, Scavenger will be able to help form the mighty Devastator, so be sure to snag up some of the others while you can. Pre-orders for The Transformers: The Movie Scavenger are already live for $24.99 and are selling out fast online with a September 2025 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie Constructicon Scavenger Studio Series

"Experience the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series Megatron toy! The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to tank mode in 54 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable accessories like a fusion cannon and saber, this Megatron action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE CONSTRUCTICON SCAVENGER: 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Studio Series Constructicon Scavenger action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

PART OF TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR: Constructicon Scavenger action figure combines with other Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator figure (each sold separately, subject to availability)

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series converting toy features conversion between robot and excavator modes in 15 steps

