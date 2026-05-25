Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Shredder Becomes Cobra Commander with New TMNT x G.I. Joe Figure

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates launches its TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover line with Shredder reimagined as the iconic Cobra Commander.

The TMNT villain mashup blends Shredder’s bladed armor with Cobra Commander style for a bold retro-inspired design.

Shredder as Cobra Commander includes a mutagen ray, katana, ninja stars, kyoketsu-shoge knife, and fist dagger.

The 5-inch TMNT x G.I. Joe figure is priced at $17.99, with pre-orders live now ahead of a Q3 2026 release.

Playmates is bringing together two legendary 80s franchises with G.I. Joe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This new crossover will bring heroes from two worlds together, like Leonardo as Snake Eyes or Raphael as Roadblock. However, the heroes are not alone, as Cobra is getting a deadly mutant makeover too, as they become one with the Foot Clan. Shredder has officially taken command of Cobra as Cobra Commander, and the result is every bit as fantastic as fans could have hoped for.

Shredder Commander blends Shredder's iconic razor-sharp armor with Cobra Commander's military-inspired design and color. This creation truly gives the Real Reptilian Heroes a villain worthy of leading the Foot Clan to total world domination. Our new villain does come ready for battle as well with a retro-mutagen ray, ninja stars, a katana, a kyoketsu-shoge knife, and a fist dagger. With 23 points of articulation, Shredder Commander is ready to take Cobra to new heights for only $17.99. Pre-orders for this new TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover figure are already live with a Q3 2026 release.

TMNT x G.I. Joe Shredder as Cobra Commander

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Cobra Commander x Shredder figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 20 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with a retro-mutagen ray, katana, ninja stars, a kyoketsu-shoge knife, and a fist dagger, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Product Features

5 inches (12.7cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

20 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Shredder as Cobra Commander figure

Retro-mutagen ray

Katana

2 Ninja stars

Kyoketsu-shoge knife

Fist dagger

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