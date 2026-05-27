Posted in: Bandai Namco, Collectibles, Elden Ring, Plush | Tagged: Albinauric, Elden Ring

Elden Ring Reveals New Deluxe Albinauric Plushie

Elden Ring has a brand new plushie for dedicated fans to get their hands on as the Deluxe Albinauric Plushie is up for pre-order

Article Summary Elden Ring Deluxe Albinauric Plushie is now up for pre-order from Bandai Namco, bringing a Liurnia foe into fans’ collections.

The 11-inch Elden Ring plush features soft premium fabric, embroidered details, jagged cuffs, a rope belt, and a tiny club.

Bandai Namco lists the Deluxe Albinauric Plushie at $50, with the Elden Ring collectible scheduled to launch September 30, 2026.

Designed for Elden Ring collectors, the Albinauric plush is pitched as a display piece for shelves, gaming setups, and merch fans.

Bandai Namco has added a new cute item to their shop that will bring terror and bad memories to some with the Deluxe Albinauric Plushie. This 11" recreation of the character will cartwheel its way out of the game and into your heart, complete with a club to fend off what enemies it can. You can read more about it below as its available for pre-order now for $50, set to be released on September 30, 2026.

Bring The Adorable Terror Home With The Deluxe Albinauric Plushie

Bring a cartwheeling terror from the Lands Between into your Elden Ring collection! Fresh from the misty marshes of Liurnia, this premium 11in Deluxe Plushie brings one of ELDEN RING's most iconic denizens into the real world. Crafted from soft, high-quality plush materials, the Deluxe Albinauric Plushie is an ideal companion for long journeys through the Lands Between – especially for those who are looking to farm some easy runes.

Official Elden Ring Deluxe Albinauric Plushie

11in sitting height

Soft premium fabric

Embroidered facial details

Jagged cuffs and rope belt accent

High-quality craftsmanship for collectors and fans

Perfect for gaming setups, shelves, and display collections

Soft… strange… slightly hostile

About Elden Ring

Rse, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.

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