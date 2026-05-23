Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers 3-Pack Revealed with Mirage, Ironhide, and Bluestreak

Unleash some more Energon into your collection as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Transformers: Age of the Primes figures

Article Summary Hasbro Pulse has revealed a Transformers: Age of the Primes 3-pack with Autobot Mirage, Ironhide, and Bluestreak.

Mirage and Bluestreak arrive as Deluxe Class figures, converting into G1-inspired car modes in 19 and 15 steps.

Voyager Class Ironhide joins the set with his classic G1 van mode, converting in 25 steps and packed with blasters.

The Transformers 3-pack is up for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse for $89.99, with a November 2026 release planned.

Hasbro Pulse is rolling out a new Transformers: Age of the Primes figure set, and this time it's a triple-dose of Autobot nostalgia. The Autobots Mirage, Ironhide, and Bluestreak 3-pack gathers three of the most recognizable G1-era heroes into one set. Kicking things off is the Deluxe Class Autobot Mirage figure, which converts into his car form in 19 steps. The Deluxe Class Bluestreak is racing on in with a sleek blue-and-white formula car that converts in 15 steps.

Last but not least is Voyager Class Ironhide, who is ready to add some medical expertise to this squad and can convert into his classic G1 van mode in 25 steps. Each of these Transformers heroes will come with blasters to help take down any Decepticon scum that gets in their way. They are all packaged in one Transformers: Age of the Prime windowless box with themed artwork on the front. This Age of the Primes 3-Pack featuring Mirage, Ironhide, and Bluestreak is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $89.99 with a November 2026 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Mirage, Ironhide, and Bluestreak

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Deluxe Class Autobot Mirage figure converts from robot to car in 19 steps and comes with 2 blaster accessories. An effective fighter, but a more effective intelligence gatherer.

Deluxe Class Bluestreak figure converts from robot to car in 15 steps and comes with 3 blaster accessories. Known for his blazing speed (and for talking incessantly).

Voyager Class Ironhide figure converts from bot to vehicle mode in 25 steps and comes with 2 blaster accessories. An tough old warrior who prefers action to words.

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