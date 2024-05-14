Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: avengers, lego, Marvel Studios

The Avengers Enter the Battle of New York with New Set from LEGO

May the Brick be with you as LEGO has some brand new construction sets coming soon with a new Avengers vs Leviathan set

Article Summary New LEGO Avengers vs Leviathan set recreates iconic NYC battle.

347-piece set features a 10.5" articulated Chitari Leviathan.

Includes minifigures of Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America, Loki.

Set includes interactive digital instructions via LEGO Builder app.

Gear up for the ultimate showdown as LEGO takes Marvel fans back to the Battle of New York with a brand new set! Coming from the events of The Avengers, Black Widow, Captain America, and Hulk are ready to face off against the menacing Chitauri invaders. This action-packed 347-piece set captures features an impressive and buildable 10.5" long Chitari Leviathan that is articulated with six moveable fins, an opening mouth, and two stud shooters to help take down the Avengers. The set will also include LEGO minifigures of Loki and a Chitari Warrior, which will give Cap, Widow, and Hulk something to also battle against. Assemble your team and prepare to defend New York City in style with this sleek Marvel Cinematic Universe Chitari Leviathan set that is priced at $49.99. Collectors can expect this set to arrive in August and be on the lookout for more The Infinity Saga sets also coming soon from LEGO, like the Age of Ultron Diorama and fun from Thor: Ragnarok.

The Avengers vs. The Leviathan

"The LEGO® Marvel The Avengers vs. The Leviathan (76290) collectible Super Hero playset recreates the final battle scene from Marvel Studios' Marvel: The Avengers. When Loki and a Chitauri warrior attack the city with their Leviathan 'air whale',the LEGO® Marvel Avengers must save the day."

"The set includes 4 minifigures – Captain America with his shield, Black Widow holding a stud shooter, Loki with his cape and helmet, and a Chitauri warrior with a laser pistol – plus a large Hulk figure. The buildable Leviathan features 6 moveable fins, an opening mouth, a head that can be turned slightly sideways and 2 stud shooters. The Leviathan comes with transparent stands that enable the minifigures to 'fly' during play and make the display even more impressive. For added digital fun, the intuitive LEGO Builder app lets kids zoom in, rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress as they build."

