Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, supergirl

New Supergirl & Krypto 1/6th Scale Set Debuts from Hot Toys

Clear some shelf space as Hot Toys is back with a new assortment of 1/6 scale figures like the new DC Universe Supergirl

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new DC Universe Supergirl & Krypto 1/6 scale set inspired by Milly Alcock’s fresh take on Kara Zor-El.

The Supergirl figure stands about 11 inches tall with a new head sculpt, rolling eyes, and a seamless body built for dynamic poses.

Supergirl includes a detailed suit, detachable wired cape, trench coat, sunglasses, music player, slushie, and Krypto companion.

Pre-orders for the Hot Toys Supergirl collectible are not live yet, but fans can RSVP through Sideshow for release updates.

A new era for the Girl of Steel arrives, and Hot Toys is celebrating with its new 1/6th scale Supergirl & Krypto collectible set. This release is inspired by Milly Alcock's fresh cinematic take on the iconic Kryptonian, which reimagines Kara Zor-El for a new universe and generation. Kara will seemingly find herself thrust into an interstellar quest for vengeance as Krypto's life hangs in the balance. Hot Toys was sure to capture both iconic appearances of Supergirl with this new figure, starting with a newly developed head sculpt with an authentic likeness of Milly Alcock.

Standing roughly 11" tall, she will have a newly engineered body that captures that impressive seamless silicone design to a more realistic design. Her tailored blue suit features embossed detailing and the classic S-shield, along with a magnetically detachable wired red cape. Additional accessories include a trench coat, sunglasses, a music player, a slushie, a non-articulated Krypto, and a themed display base. Pose Supergirl with Hot Toys' upcoming 1/6 scale live-action Lobo for even more display options for your collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles to stay up to date on her upcoming release.

Supergirl – 1/6th Scale Supergirl & Krypto Collectible Set

"A new era for the Girl of Steel has arrived! Milly Alcock's debut as Supergirl has redefined the beloved hero, bringing a fresh, fierce, and unforgettable take on the iconic Kryptonian. In this thrilling new cinematic chapter, Kara Zor-El is thrust into an interstellar quest for vengeance after a sudden and ruthless attack. Reluctantly joining forces with a new ally, she is ready to deliver her own fierce brand of justice across the cosmos."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Supergirl™ & Krypto™ Collectible Set. The Supergirl figure boasts a newly developed head sculpt with an authentic likeness of Milly Alcock, featuring detailed skin textures, a sculpted long, wavy blonde hairstyle, and separate rolling eyeballs. Standing approximately 27.5 cm tall, it features a newly developed body that incorporates seamless silicone material thighs to flawlessly conceal joints while maintaining 30 points of articulation — perfect for dynamic aerial poses."

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