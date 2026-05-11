Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils Image Comics Founders Series ShadowHawk

A new Image Comics Founders Series figure is on the way from McFarlane Toys as they bring the fury of ShadowHawk to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands its Image Comics Founders Series with ShadowHawk, bringing the brutal 1990s vigilante back.

Jim Valentino’s ShadowHawk follows Paul Johnstone, a district attorney turned ruthless antihero outside the law.

The 7-inch ShadowHawk figure features metallic deco, alternate head, extra hands, shield, and attachable weapons.

ShadowHawk pre-orders go live May 12, 2026, with an Elite Edition packed with extras at select retailers.

McFarlane Toys is taking a break from DC Comics to focus on iconic Indy comic book characters. A whole new line of Image Comics figures is coming to life, including legends like Savage Dragon. However, he is not the only one to arrive as ShadowHawk is back for revenge with a new Image Comics Founders Series figure. ShadowHawk was created by Jim Valentino during the initial rise of Image Comics back in the early 1990s. The original ShadowHawk was Paul Johnstone, an African American district attorney who found himself diagnosed with AIDS after being attacked by criminals. As he was unable to work within the limits of the legal system, Paul would become a brutal vigilante who targeted violent criminals at night.

ShadowHawk was not your average hero and would really bring the beat down to justice. This would involve permanently crippling criminals, which would nicely reflect the darker tone of 1990s comics. Over the years, several individuals adopted the ShadowHawk identity, but Paul Johnstone remains the most iconic version of the character. This new 7" scale figure will come with a metallic deco, swappable hands, an extra hand, a shield, and attachable wrist weapons. Pre-orders are set to arrive for this Image Comics legend on May 12, 2026, at select retailers, including the McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Toys Image Comics Founders Series – ShadowHawk

"The second release from the Image Comics Founders Series features Jim Valentino's ShadowHawk! Pre-orders launch MAY 12th at select retailers! Elite Edition 7″ scale action figure includes a ShadowHawk art gallery book, plus an alternate head portrait, 6 extra hands, shield, throwing star, arm grapnel, arm blade, collectible art card and a display base that can be arranged with future Image Comics Founders Elite figures coming in 2026! Also includes an Elite Points card that can used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes."

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